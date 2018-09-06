Cause of 15-year-old’s death unknown

By Jim Holt

1 min ago

Homicide detectives investigating the death of 15-year-old Christian Nsubuga, a junior at Saugus High School, won’t know what they’re dealing with until they obtain autopsy results.

“We’re conducting a death investigation and it has not been classified,” said Detective Rodney Moore of the Los Angeles County Sheriff Department’s Homicide Bureau.

“Until we have autopsy results, we don’t have a cause of death,” he said Thursday.

Early Wednesday morning, Nsubuga was found unresponsive inside a home on the 28600 block of North Pietro Drive, south of Copper Hill Drive, near Rio Norte Junior High School.

Paramedics with the Los Angeles County Fire Department who received the 911 call at 7:20 a.m., arrived at the home at 7:26 a.m.

At 7:32 a.m., Nsubuga was pronounced dead, said Sarah Ardalani, spokeswoman for the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner.

She said an autopsy on the body was pending.

News of the death hit teachers and students hard at Saugus High School.

In a letter sent to the “Saugus family,” principal Vince Ferry, wrote:

“I am very sad to announce the death of a Saugus High School student, Christian Nsubuga.

“Christian was a newly enrolled 11th-grade student at Saugus High School and a member of our JV football team. Obviously, this information can be very difficult for students.

“Please know, we do have grief counselors in place to help students during this difficult time.

“If your student needs any additional help or assistance, please let us know,” Ferry said. “I will share memorial service information when I receive it from the family. “

Nsubuga would have turned 16 in November.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials received the call regarding the report at approximately 7:20 a.m., Lt. Leo Bauer said, noting the call was quickly transferred to the department’s Homicide Bureau.

Nsubuga, a 6-foot-tall, 200-pound junior, was also a defensive end and running back for Saugus High School JV football team.

His many exploits on the field, in games recorded last fall, can be seen online at

http://wwww.hudl.com/profile/7614326/Christian-Nsubuga .

