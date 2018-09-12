Center’s director talks at conference

By Michele Lutes

Every year, the Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center serves over 60,000 meals to homebound seniors in the community as a part of the center’s home delivery meal program, affiliated with Meals on Wheels America.

Kevin MacDonald, executive director of the SCV Senior Center, spoke at the National Meals on Wheels annual conference in North Carolina Aug. 28-30.

His presentation focused on advocacy at the local, state and federal levels of government, he said.

Since the SCV Senior Center works with all levels of government, he was able to share examples of how the program works in the community.

MacDonald’s “presentation to fellow experts in the field will help shape the future of Meals on Wheels and impact the ever-growing need for this invaluable service in Santa Clarita and our nation,” according to a news release issued by the Senior Center on Monday.

The center’s program has been running for more than 40 years to deliver meals and improve the quality of life of homebound seniors.

Los Angeles County partially funds the program, and the rest of the funds come from city and community support, MacDonald said.

The program caters to seniors 60 or older who are homebound.

“There is no waitlist. They can call the Senior Center and one of our care managers will evaluate their situation and see if they are eligible for a home meal,” MacDonald said.

Volunteers help deliver meals to homebound seniors every day, he said.

“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to serve seniors who need nutritious meals in our community.”

To find out more about the program or volunteer opportunities, call the SCV Senior Center at 661-259-9444 or visit their website at myscvcoa.org.