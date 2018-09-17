Chabad of SCV to celebrate Yom Kippur

By Michele Lutes

1 min ago

Chabad of SCV is scheduled to gather Tuesday and Wednesday in Newhall to celebrate the Jewish holiday of Yom Kippur.

“Even when we drift off, God will forgive us and give us another chance,” said Rabbi Choni Marozov. “This holiday touches on the soul of the human being.”

Yom Kippur is is the holiest day of the year in the Jewish religion, according to the congregation’s website. Yom Kippur means “Day of Atonement” as the verse (Leviticus 16:30) states, “For on this day he will forgive you, to purify you, that you be cleansed from all your sins before God.”

The congregation’s celebration of Yom Kippur is scheduled to begin Tuesday evening with candle lighting to welcome Yom Kippur at 6:39 p.m. The Kol Nidre service follows at 6:45 p.m.

“Before every holiday the women light candles to usher in a peaceful holiday,” Marozov said . “It is exactly 18 minutes before sunset.”

Wednesday will bring the community together with services throughout the day. The celebration will begin with the morning service at 9:30 a.m. followed by the children’s service at 10:30 a.m.

The Yizkor service will take place at noon followed by the Neilah closing at 6 p.m. and Break fast: 7:35 p.m.

All services will take place at the congregation’s synagogue at 23120 Lyons Ave. in Newhall.

“Everyone is welcome to services. You don’t have to be religious,” Marozov said. “One of the greatest blessings we receive from God is when we come together as a community.”

Chabad of SCV has been part of Santa Clarita for 20 years, focusing on serving the local Jewish community spiritually and materially, Marozov said. “We do not have a membership, anyone is welcome. No strings attached.”

For more information on the congregation and their services, go to www.chabadscv.com.