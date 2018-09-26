Chinese Warriors of Peking come to Santa Clarita Oct. 6
Photo courtesy of College of the Canyons
By Crystal Duan
The Chinese Warriors of Peking, an acrobatics and martial arts company, plan to perform at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center on Oct. 6.

The show begins at 4 p.m. at the center located on the College of the Canyons campus in Valencia.      
Its plot centers around a royal martial arts tournament that was annually held from 1368 to 1644 in Peking, the capital of the Ming Dynasty, with martial arts schools from all over China coming to perform, and “opera girls” performing acrobatic juggling and contortion. These acts took place in the capital’s Tianqiao Square, and large crowds were drawn to witness the warriors demonstrating their skill, according to the show’s storyline.

The Chinese Warriors of Peking, founded in 1958, has won awards for their bicycle and slack-wire, ring-diving and spinning-plates and feet-juggling routines.

They have toured with the American UniverSoul Circus, and its slack-wire act has toured with Cirque du Soleil.

For more information, interested guests can contact the PAC box office at 661-362-5304 or visit https://www3.canyons.edu/Offices/PIO/CanyonsPAC/.

Tickets range from $25 to $45.

About the author

Crystal Duan

Crystal Duan

Crystal Duan is the Signal's political reporter, covering City Council, the county and other happenings around the city. She graduated from the University of Missouri's journalism school and has worked at the Indianapolis Star and Minneapolis Star Tribune. She has been with the Signal since March 2018.

