City holds Permit Center open house, reveals permit website

By Tammy Murga

1 min ago

The permit process for any residential or commercial project can seem intimidating, but the city of Santa Clarita is working to ease the procedure through its Permit Center, as announced during its open house on Tuesday.

“We just wanted to make the permit process easy for you, and that’s why the Permit Center is right here,” Mayor Laurene Weste said at the event. “It is your one-stop location for all building and safety planning needs.”

The center, located in suite 140 at City Hall, is for any business or homeowner working on a project, from remodeling an interior part of one’s home to building an additional structure to a business.

“All of the process for how to get that approved is done here at the Permit Center,” said city building official John Caprarelli.

In 2017, the city’s building and safety department issued more than 5,000 permits and performed about 21,000 building inspections, Weste said.

A new online software program, dubbed the Permit Guide, was also shared at the open house. With the click of a button, users can complete the permit process, from the preparation stages to scheduling an inspection.

Caprarelli said residents can now log in and receive answers to their project questions, even on weekends, with the Permit Guide. For those wanting to discuss their ideas with someone at the Permit Center, he added, the city will not charge a fee.

“We really want to encourage people to engage with us, at the Permit Center or through the Permit Guide,” he said.

For more information about the Permit Center and the Permit Guide, visit santa-clarita.com/permitcenter.