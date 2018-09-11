City holds Permit Center open house, reveals permit website
Mayor of Santa Clarita Laurene West and Mayor Pro Tem Marsha McLean are shown a new software at the opening of the new Permit Center at City Hall Tuesday, September 11. Eddy Martinez/The SIgnal.
By Tammy Murga
1 min ago

The permit process for any residential or commercial project can seem intimidating, but the city of Santa Clarita is working to ease the procedure through its Permit Center, as announced during its open house on Tuesday.

“We just wanted to make the permit process easy for you, and that’s why the Permit Center is right here,” Mayor Laurene Weste said at the event. “It is your one-stop location for all building and safety planning needs.”

The center, located in suite 140 at City Hall, is for any business or homeowner working on a project, from remodeling an interior part of one’s home to building an additional structure to a business.

“All of the process for how to get that approved is done here at the Permit Center,” said city building official John Caprarelli.

In 2017, the city’s building and safety department issued more than 5,000 permits and performed about 21,000 building inspections, Weste said.

A new online software program, dubbed the Permit Guide, was also shared at the open house. With the click of a button, users can complete the permit process, from the preparation stages to scheduling an inspection.

Caprarelli said residents can now log in and receive answers to their project questions, even on weekends, with the Permit Guide. For those wanting to discuss their ideas with someone at the Permit Center, he added, the city will not charge a fee.

“We really want to encourage people to engage with us, at the Permit Center or through the Permit Guide,” he said.

For more information about the Permit Center and the Permit Guide, visit santa-clarita.com/permitcenter.

About the author

Tammy Murga

Tammy Murga

Tammy Murga covers community news for The Signal. She joined in the summer of 2018, previously working in Northern California as an assistant editor and reporter for the Lake County Record-Bee. In 2016, she graduated from Mount Saint Mary's University, Los Angeles with a degree in Journalism. Have a story you'd for like her to cover? Message her on Twitter or at tmurga@signalscv.com.

