City in search of original poems to stamp into sidewalks

By Michele Lutes

1 min ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The city of Santa Clarita is in search of original poetry to be stamped into concrete sidewalks throughout the community.

“The (Arts Commission) was really trying to add a different form of art to Santa Clarita,” said Arts Coordinator Katherine Nestved. “They wanted it to be placed so people could discover it as they walked throughout the city.”

The Sidewalk Poetry Project is “a world to be born under your footsteps,” according to a city news release issued Monday.

Writers of all ages, professional and amateur, are welcome to enter.

“You do not need to be a resident to enter, but you must have a tie to Santa Clarita,” Nestved said.

All entries must be original, in English, a maximum of five lines, 32 characters per line (including spaces) and 160 characters overall, according to the news release.

The theme is “poetry of place,” Nestved said. “Something that speaks to the community of Santa Clarita and what it means to live in THIS city.”

“Poems will be juried by a selection committee based on originality, creativity and artistic quality, as part of the Public Works Department’s sidewalk rehabilitation program, and in an effort to bring art to more public spaces,” according to the news release.

Entries are limited to one per person and can be submitted online at SantaClaritaArts.com until Tuesday, Oct. 16.

Winners will be announced Jan. 25 and receive a $150 stipend, according to the news release.

“They will most likely be stamped in early March, and there will be a dedication ceremony,” Nestved said.

The stamps will be placed in public areas, she said. ”Something the community can experience to the fullest.”

For more information, visit SantaClaritaArts.com