COC to host inaugural Nursing and Health Professions Symposium on Saturday

By Brennon Dixson

1 min ago

College of the Canyons will host its inaugural Nursing and Health Professions Symposium on Saturday in an effort to provide information about the array of specific health care vocations and career opportunities that are available to students.

Pre-nursing and allied health majors along with other interested individuals in the community are invited to connect with a range of industry professionals, college representatives and recent alumni during the event, which will occur from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook University Center, room 258.

Panel discussions covering topics such as patient care, diagnostic support and restorative specialists will also be available to the general public, and beginning at noon, attendees will be able to “dine with a panelist” during the lunch portion of the event, which will offer a more personalized opportunity to learn about a particular area of interest, college officials said.

“This event is intended to help students get on the right career path,” said Gina Bogna, dean of career services and special programs. “As part of the Canyons Completes Initiative our goal is to get students focused on a career during their first 30 units at COC, which will then help drive their decisions about choosing a major, selecting courses and ultimately deciding where they might want to transfer to.

“It’s a complete paradigm shift,” she added. “Instead of students enrolling in courses based on the four-year college they may want to attend, this model encourages major and course selection based on a career choice.”

For more information about the event or the health majors available at the college, contact COC at 661-362-3429 or visit its website at canyons.edu.