Corvette show returns to Route 66 Classic Grill, this year helping veterans

By Ryan Mancini

1 min ago

Between engines revving and burgers on the grill, it was a feast for the senses at the Corvette car show held by the Santa Clarita Valley Corvette Club at Route 66 Classic Grill on Saturday.

This year, the club raised money for the Santa Clarita Coalition’s “Adopt a Vet” program.

“One of the aspects of it is representing veterans or helping veterans,” said club President Dwight McDonald. “A veteran comes back from service and ready for separation of civilian life, the coalition helps them get training and education in a career field that they’re suited for, adapted for or if they’re interested.”

Proceeds from entering one’s Corvette, as well as vendors, all go the coalition, said club Treasurer Elke Couples. Guests stopping by could pick up a T-shirt, submit raffle tickets for prizes and buy car accessories like nose protectors, all the while checking out a variety of Corvettes through the ages.

Eighty-two Corvettes were pre-registered, Couples said, and the number of cars present went well over 100. The oldest Corvette on display dated from 1954, whereas the latest iteration on display was a 2019 ZR1, according to McDonald.

“Obviously, there’s a following with the cars,” said club activities coordinator Mark Ware. “If you go to our website, it says, ‘It’s not just a car, it’s a lifestyle,’ and we kind of believe it that way. Simply the turnout will attest to that. A lot of car lovers, period. Corvette lovers especially.”

Having been a member of the club for about a year, Michael Miller sat behind his white 2014 Z7. Though not the car he regularly drives around in, his Corvette holds sentimental value.

“The reason I bought the car was because of my wife and daughter. They’re the ones who pushed me to have the car,” Miller said.

Once his daughter graduates college, he plans to pass it on to her despite his wife’s wishes, he said. Until then, Miller plans to continue enjoying these shows.

“We all have a camaraderie,” he said. “We all have respect for the car.”