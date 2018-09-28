Deputies arrest Pacoima gang member on murder warrant, firearm offense

By Jim Holt

1 min ago

A 27-year-old Sylmar man, identified as a Pacoima gang member, was arrested by local sheriff’s deputies as a suspect in a murder outside of the Santa Clarita Valley.

The man, described by deputies of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station as a landscaper, was arrested on the strength of an arrest warrant issued for murder, and on suspicion of carrying a loaded firearm as a gang member, a felony.

Warrant details about the murder or the murdered victim were not disclosed.

The suspect was detained with bail set at $75,000.

