Elderly man rescued from ravine after three-day ordeal

By Jim Holt

1 min ago

An elderly man who apparently had fallen into a ravine and remained there for three days was plucked to safety by rescuers Monday evening.

The man, described by his rescuers as between 70 and 80 years old, was heard yelling for help from the bottom of a 400-foot ravine off of Little Tujunga Canyon Road, near Dillon Divide, shortly before 7:30 p.m. Monday, Vanessa Lozano, spokeswoman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department, said.

Firefighters were dispatched at 7:26 p.m. to the remote hilly area inside the Angeles National Forest, or ANF, arriving on scene at 7:50 p.m., she said.

“They heard someone yelling for help,” Lozano said.

Dillon Divide is at least two miles from the southern end of Sand Canyon Road into the ANF hills.

The crew assigned to rescue helicopter 14 was also dispatched to the call.

Paramedics treating the man learned he had been inside the ravine for three days.

“They said he was stable, but dehydrated,” Lozano said.

Using a hoist, Copter 14 crew members pulled the man to safety and took him to the hospital.

