Friendly competition for a good cause
More than 100 city of Santa Clarita staff gathered at Central Park for the Wellness Kickball Tournament on Friday, Sept. 7. Last year winning team, Get Rec'd, proudly poses. Tammy Murga/ The Signal
By Tammy Murga
1 min ago

More than 150 city of Santa Clarita employees traded a day at the office for a game of kickball and a good cause at Central Park on Friday.

“We’re here today to gather items for Bridge to Home as they’ll be opening an emergency center for the winter season in November,” said Emily Veldkamp, human resources analyst with the city. “Everyone that registers to play brings a bag of items so we have a lot of contributions already.”

This is the second year the city has participated in its WorkWell Kickball Tournament, which partners with a nonprofit each year. Last year, donations benefitted the Domestic Violence Center of SCV.

The event was also held to promote employee wellness, said Joe Rum, clerk and contract services manager with the city.

WorkWell is a program that aims to create a productive and performance-driven workplace by helping employees reach their health and fitness goals.

Veldkamp said the program’s four focus points, which rotate every quarter, are financial wellness, healthy eating, stress reduction and exercise programs. Friday’s kickball tournament was one of the many events the program offers to city staff.

The city also handed out a championship trophy and team spirit award.

About the author

Tammy Murga

Tammy Murga

Tammy Murga covers community news for The Signal. She joined in the summer of 2018, previously working in Northern California as an assistant editor and reporter for the Lake County Record-Bee. In 2016, she graduated from Mount Saint Mary's University, Los Angeles with a degree in Journalism. Have a story you'd for like her to cover? Message her on Twitter or at tmurga@signalscv.com.

