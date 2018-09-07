Hart hits the road with new confidence

By Haley Sawyer

1 min ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Coming off their first win of the season, Hart football enters this week’s contest against Burbank with a renewed sense of confidence.

“Winning that game really shows us where we’re at and how we can compete with anybody on the field if we go out there and give it our all,” receiver and defensive back Michael Colangelo said. “Really good confidence booster for this team.”

Tonight against the Bulldogs, the Indians will face an athletic, dual-threat quarterback in Matthew Porras. The senior is 30 of 54 passing with 414 passing yards and seven passing TDs this season. He’s also tacked on 190 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns.

It’s not the first unpredictable QB the Indians have faced this season. Downey’s Kijjon Foots was a tough task that prepared Hart well for mobile signal-callers.

“He can run the ball and he can throw,” Colangelo said of Porras. “I mean, we’ve been scheming against it so we should be fine with it if we just do our jobs.”

Zach Johnson will be getting his third start at quarterback for the Indians. In last week’s outing against Arcadia, Johnson was more comfortable at the position, throwing for 255 yards and three touchdowns.

Hart also has a dependable option on the ground in running back Ethan Blair, who has been dubbed “the Tank” by teammates because of his ability to pick up extra yards no matter the obstacle.

“It’s much more balanced when we get the pass game going,” Blair said of the Indians’ offense, “and I still have a good amount to contribute and I want to keep it that way and just keep the offense rolling no matter what.”

Hart will play Burbank at 7 p.m. tonight at John Burroughs High Sch