Lots of love shown for popular football player, little revealed about his death

By Jim Holt

1 min ago

Since the surprising death of Saugus football player Christian Nsubuga, there’s been a lot of love shown for the 15-year-old and little insight into what caused his death.

In less than two days, an unadvertised word-of-mouth vigil was held in his honor and more than $11,000 raised for this family.

“Christian was the most kind-hearted, loving and supportive person,” said Jessica Robinson in her GoFundme post about Nsubuga.

“He would do anything,” she wrote. “For anyone in need, and always strived to make people happy, whether he was close friends with them or not.”

Robinson set out to raise $3,000 for the young man’s family. By late Friday afternoon, more than $11,345 had been raised.

Nsubuga, a 6-foot-tall, 200-pound junior, was a defensive end and running back for Saugus High School’s JV football team.

His exploits on the field, in games recorded last fall, can be seen online at

http://wwww.hudl.com/profile/7614326/Christian-Nsubuga.

Early Wednesday morning, he was found unresponsive inside a home on the 28600 block of North Pietro Drive, south of Copper Hill Drive, near Rio Norte Junior High School.

Paramedics with the Los Angeles County Fire Department who received the 911 call at 7:20 a.m., arrived at the home at 7:26 a.m.

At 7:32 a.m., Nsubuga was pronounced dead, said Sarah Ardalani, spokeswoman for the L.A. County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner.

She said an autopsy on the body was pending.

Until the results of the autopsy are revealed, investigators with the county Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau are saying nothing about the case.

Before those answers about his death are revealed, friends at both Valencia High School, which he previously attended, and Saugus High School are celebrating his life, remembering a kind and giving young man.

“He always walked around with a big smile on his face that could make anyone’s day,” Robinson said of him on her GoFundme page.

“Christian impacted the lives of so many people with his happiness and beautiful soul, and he will be greatly missed,” she said.

An impromptu vigil was held for Nsubuga Thursday night at Valencia High School.

