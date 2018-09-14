Missing man wrongly ID’d as dead, is found

By Jim Holt

1 min ago

A missing man wrongly identified last month as dead by county officials has been found.

Adam Michael Buckley, 27, was found safe about noon Tuesday, Deputy Armando Viera Jr., of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, wrote in a news release issued Thursday.

“We would like to thank LAX Police Department for locating Mr. Buckley and everyone else who helped in identifying him,” he wrote.

Buckley is now reunited with his family and in good health, he added.

Buckley went missing Aug. 28 after he was released from Twin Towers Correctional Facility on 450 Bauchet St. in Los Angeles, prompting concerns among his family members for his safety.

While the search was on to find him, officials with the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner wrongly identified human remains recovered in Lancaster as being those of the missing man.

Dr. Jonathan R. Lucas, chief medical examiner-coroner, extended a public apology to the man’s family in a news release issued Aug. 31.

“Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner has determined it incorrectly identified a body that was found burned beyond recognition in a remote area of Lancaster,” he said in the release.

“We would like to publicly apologize to the family of the man who was misidentified as the decedent, and also express our regrets to the community we serve.”

