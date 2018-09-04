More than dozen DUI arrests in the SCV over Labor Day weekend

By Jim Holt

1 min ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

More than a dozen motorists were arrested over the Labor Day weekend on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.

Officials with the SCV Sheriff’s Station and the California Highway Patrol office, which had a maximum enforcement period, took part in the arrests.

“We had five misdemeanor DUI arrests, one felony DUI arrest,” Officer Josh Greengard of the California Highway Patrol said. Deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station also arrested six drivers suspected of DUI.

Deputies with the Parks Bureau of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department also reported making one arrest.

Across the state, CHP officers arrested 1,084 motorists on suspicion of DUI, up slightly from 1,071 arrested for the same thing last Labor Day weekend.

The statistics — supplied by the CHP in Sacramento — reflected other grim highway incidents. At least 17 people were killed in fatal collisions between Friday and Monday.

jholt@signalscv.com

661-287-5527

On Twitter

@jamesarthurholt