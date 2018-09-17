Motorcyclist killed in Sunday crash ID’d as Sun Valley resident.

By Jim Holt

1 min ago

The motorcyclist killed in a traffic collision with a car on Interstate 5 Sunday morning has been identified as Matthew Lance Fielding, 25, of Sun Valley.

Officials with the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner released the identity of the deceased man Monday.

An autopsy is pending, said coroner spokeswoman Sarah Ardalani.

About 11:08 a.m. Sunday, a white Kawasaki motorcycle was traveling southbound on I-5, approaching Interstate 210, at a high rate of speed, according to a collision report completed by an investigating officer with the California Highway Patrol and released Monday by CHP Officer Zachary Emmons.

A silver-colored 2002 BMW was traveling southbound on I-5, within the No. 6 lane, approaching I-210, ahead of the motorcycle.

“The driver of the motorcycle, identified as Matthew L. Fielding, collided into the right side of the BMW,” according to the report.

“As a result of the collision, Fielding was ejected from the motorcycle, and landed in the southbound truck lanes. Fielding succumbed to his injuries on scene,” the report states.

The driver of the BMW, identified as Angel Duran Mena, of Pacoima, suffered no injuries as a result of the collision. Katherinne Mejia, 19, of North Hollywood, the sole passenger in the BMW, also was not injured.

“Speed may be a contributing factor for the cause of this collision,” the report reads. “However, a thorough investigation is ongoing.”

