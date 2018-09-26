New Facey Medical Group in Canyon Country now open

By Tammy Murga

After breaking ground just over a year ago, Facey Medical Group in Canyon Country is now open and offering services ranging from pediatrics to ophthalmology.

The two-story, 37,000-square-foot building at 14550 Soledad Canyon Road replaces the former Canyon Country clinic nearly four miles west of the new site.

On Tuesday, during its grand opening ceremony, officials with the medical group shared their gratitude for the success the clinic has already shown and what is yet to come.

“We hope that our patients find this place inviting and comfortable,” Facey’s COO Teresa David said to guests. “So far, we’ve heard really great feedback from our patients that have been seen here over the past month.”

The new building offers adult medicine, pediatrics and ophthalmology. Patients can also find ancillary services like radiology, including ultrasound and mammography, a laboratory, optometry and an optical shop.

On-site urgent care through Exer, an affiliate of Providence Health & Services, is expected in January, David said.

Specialists will later join the new facility depending on the needs of patients, said Dr. Roscoe Marter, a physician at the Valencia location and Facey’s regional medical director for the Santa Clarita Valley.

He added that patients could expect team-centered care from physicians, care coordinators like registered nurses and other providers to provide a greater focus on patients, each treating about 2,500 people.

An estimated 30 percent of 80,000 Facey patients in the Santa Clarita Valley, and some from the Palmdale area, are expected to use services at the new facility, said Fredrick Russo, Facey president and CEO.

He said part of the excitement of Facey’s new location is the expansion of the workforce and primary care providers.

On urgent care, he said that while the service will be offered for all, “Our goal for treating our senior patients or those with chronic illnesses, is to have ready access through their adult primary care physician.”

At the ceremony, Facey officials were presented with certificates of recognition for the new facility from the city of Santa Clarita, the SCV Chamber of Commerce, and from the offices of L.A. County 5th District Supervisor Kathryn Barger, Rep. Steve Knight, Assemblyman Dante Acosta and Sen. Scott Wilk.

“This is obviously another very important milestone in the growth of the Santa Clarita Valley to provide excellent health care, especially to the location that reaches out to a part of our community that is underserved,” said Troy Hooper, the SCV Chamber of Commerce’s board chairman.

Facey Medical Group, a multi-specialty provider, has served the SCV for 30 years.