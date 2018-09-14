Newhall woman being sought by deputies

By Jim Holt

6 mins ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A Newhall woman who suffers from depression is being sought by local sheriff’s deputies, who are asking for the public’s help in finding her.

Missing is Patricia Torres Orozco, 31, last seen leaving Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital a week ago, on Friday Sept. 13, at about 7:15 p.m.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit detectives announced today they seeking the public’s help in finding her.

Orozco, a Hispanic woman, was described as being 5-foot-8, 160 pounds, with blonde hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white blouse and light blue jeans.

Her friends and family, Deputy Marvin Crowder wrote in a statement released Friday morning, are very concerned and asking for the public’s assistance in locating her.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit, Sergeant Nava or Detective Abraham at (323) 890-5500.

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org

jholt@signalscv.com

661-287-5527

On Twitter

@jamesarthurholt