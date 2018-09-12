No injuries in 4-vehicle crash in Valencia
A Los Angeles County Fire Department truck moves quickly to scene. Katharine Lotze/The Signal
By Jim Holt
1 min ago

A multivehicle crash in the northbound lanes of Interstate 5, just south of Valencia Boulevard, Wednesday morning sent several first responders to the scene.

The crash which involved at least four vehicles in the fast lane happened just before 10:50 a.m. resulted in no injuries, Marvin Lim, spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department said.

Paramedics who arrived at the crash site at 10:53 reported it was a “non-injury TC” at 10:57 a.m., Lim said.

