Out-of-towner accused of molesting a child

By Jim Holt

1 min ago

An out-of-town man arrested in May, accused of trying to solicit someone to engage in a lewd act in public, was arrested again Monday on suspicion he molested or annoyed a child.

George Adam Zhang, 24, of Cupertino, was arrested by deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station on Monday night.

He was arrested on a warrant that stemmed from an investigation carried out by deputies of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Parks Bureau, Lt. Ignacio Somoano said Tuesday.

Zhang’s bail was set at $50,000.

Local sheriff’s deputies arrested him in May on suspicion of violating section 647(a) of the state’s penal code, a misdemeanor.

The section reads: “An individual who solicits anyone to engage in or who engages in lewd or dissolute conduct in any public place or in any place open to the public or exposed to public view.”

With regards to the May charge, Zhang is scheduled to appear in San Fernando Superior Court on Oct. 4 for a pre-trial hearing.

