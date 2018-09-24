Poole & Shaffery law firm celebrate 20 years of service

By Tammy Murga

1 min ago

Several dozen friends and colleagues of Poole & Shaffery LLP inundated the firm’s lobby Thursday in celebration of 20 years of service.

The event was the focus of the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce’s Business After Hours Mixer, a monthly networking event.

“It could not be overstated how engraved into our lives they are,” said Troy Hooper, the SCV Chamber of Commerce’s board chairman. “They are many of our lawyers. We are very excited about your success and continued growth, and we are very appreciative of your friendship and partnership.”

To recognize the milestone, Hooper presented the firm with a commemorative document on behalf of the chamber.

Other government officials and representatives did the same, including from the office of Rep. Steve Knight, L.A. County 5th District Supervisor Kathryn Barger and from Assemblyman Dante Acosta and Sen. Scott Wilk, who was not present.

“As you know, there’s some crazy laws up in Sacramento,” Acosta said. “So, we need these guys more than ever to protect all of your business interests.”

Santa Clarita City Council members Laurene Weste, Marsha McLean and Bill Miranda also recognized the law firm on its success.

Weste said, “They always represent our nonprofits, our community members. They do a great job for our city. We are proud of their 20 years.”

There to receive the certificates were partners David Poole, John Shaffery and Brian Koegle.

“One thing we didn’t appreciate was how valuable the people are,” said Shaffery to the crowd. “Not only our employees who we hired but our clients and the community. We could not have picked a better place to do business. We’re very thankful.”

The law firm, comprised of about 30 employees, started in downtown Los Angeles in 1998 by both Poole and Shaffery before moving to Valencia in the early 2000s, Shaffery said.