Removal of billboard to mark final clearing stage for new Canyon Country Community Center

By Tammy Murga

1 min ago

As a final step in clearing a site for the new Canyon Country Community Center, the city plans to hold a brief ceremony to remove a large billboard in the area.

The event at 10 a.m. on Monday is scheduled to take place on the corner of Soledad Canyon Road and Sierra Highway.

Clear Channel Outdoor will remove the billboard, according to a city of Santa Clarita in a news release issued Thursday.

Crews have already torn down existing city-owned property at the new site, but Monday’s event will mark a clean slate at the site to begin the grading process, said Kevin Strauss, communications specialist with the city.

“The removal of the billboard structure at the corner of Soledad Canyon Road and Sierra Highway is significant in that it is one of the final pieces being removed from the site before construction continues,” he added.

The new Canyon Country Community Center will cover 25,000 square feet with multiple features including a multi-purpose area, gymnasium and a demonstration kitchen.

The center’s current space on Flying Tiger Drive has limited capacity for events, meetings and outdoor space, Janine Prado, the city’s community services administrator, said in a previous statement.

After completion, slated for 2020 or early 2021, the center plans to expand on programs it currently offers such as its LEAP after school and iTeens programs, and other recreational activities for all ages.

Parking for the Monday event will be available in the lot adjacent to Toppers Pizza.