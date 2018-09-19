SCV Mayor’s Committee breakfast to hold breakfast, presentation next month

By Crystal Duan

1 min ago

The Santa Clarita Valley Mayor’s Committee for Employment of Individuals with Disabilities plans to hold its annual continental breakfast Oct. 9 to inform local Santa Clarita companies about how they can better recruit individuals with disabilities.

The breakfast is planned to be held from 7:30-9 a.m. at AMS Fulfillment in the Witherspoon Building on Witherspoon Parkway.

The committee, a resource for the SCV to provide job placements for individuals with disabilities, holds the breakfast every year to educate the community on ways they can engage with such employees, said Committee Chairperson Araz Valijan.

“Santa Clarita has done this for the past 20-plus years,” she said. “The committee is a group of 15 from all walks of life, and it helps us provide resources for the community and have connections with business owners, HR professionals and city representatives.”

Job developers and service providers can come out to listen to a presentation for best practices and tips on reaching out.

“We found that a lot of our job developers are having a difficult time getting to the people they’re trying to reach,” Valijan said. “Whether it’s the CEO of a company or just an HR recruiter, they’re being blocked by the person picking up the phone when they want to talk firsthand with someone with a disability, so we’re holding a brief one-hour presentation for getting past these roadblocks, and trying to teach people best practices and get elevator speeches ready.”

Santa Clarita Mayor Laurene Weste and Councilman Bob Kellar plan to attend the breakfast.

“It is an opportunity to acknowledge people that assist people with disabilities, and recognize them as valuable employees,” Weste said. “We like to acknowledge the people involved in the process on both ends, because it’s a really positive program to help support a positive concept. People with disabilities are extremely valuable in the workforce and deserve to be recognized.”

“I try to make it every year,” Kellar said. “I applaud the work of that committee that comes together. I can simply say that, as I’ve seen, the number of companies in SCV that are understanding and reach out to help people w disabilities is a very good thing for our community.”

The committee is one of 30 located throughout the state as a regional branch of the California Governor’s Committee that works to help people with disabilities in the local workforce.

For more information, residents can visit scvmayorscommittee.com.

The breakfast is $10. Interested participants can RSVP to Margie Melendez at mmlendez@amsfulfillment.com by Oct. 2.