Teen runner bolts from sheriff’s station, caught at mall

By Jim Holt

4 mins ago

A teen girl detained at the local sheriff’s station for a “school-related” issue bolted from her captors Tuesday afternoon, prompting a brief foot chase to the mall.

Sgt. Eric Caplinger with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station said the girl was initially detained on a “school” matter and noted she was not handcuffed when she ran from the station.

About 4 p.m., deputies were alerted to an escapee from the Sheriff’s Station on Valencia Boulevard at Magic Mountain Parkway.

The teen took off running from the station to the nearby parking lot of the Westfield Valencia Town Center mall.

Deputies giving chase learned from their dispatcher that the teen entered the mall at the Sears entrance near Citrus Street and Valencia Boulevard.

The teen kept running and was soon spotted in JC Penny and then on the escalators to the store’s second floor.

Deputies caught up with the girl in the towel section of JC Penny.

She was handcuffed and returned to the Sheriff’s Station.

