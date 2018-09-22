Ten-acre fire spreads in Castaic, no structures threatened

By Ryan Mancini

1 min ago

Los Angeles County firefighters responded to a 10 -acre brush fire located on the 31000 block of Charlie Canyon Road in Castaic on Saturday.

No structures have been threatened, said fire inspector Joey Marron. The fire is at the top of a ridge, away from any structures, he said. Fire engines quickly arrived four minutes after being dispatched at 2:40, Marron said. Forward progression of the fire has not stopped.

Marron said firefighters were sent out after receiving multiple reports of visible smoke. As of 2:55 p.m., white smoke was visible, a credit to the fire getting doused with water, Marron said.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.