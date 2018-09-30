UPDATE: Coroner IDs person killed in wrong-way collision in Agua Dulce

By Ryan Mancini

1 min ago

This story has been updated with the identities of the two drivers, along with the circumstances resulting in the collision, according to a press release from the California Highway Patrol.

Authorities have identified the two drivers involved in a head-on collision on the northbound 14 Freeway early on Sunday.

At 4:47 a.m., George F. Bravo, 28, of Los Angeles was driving his 2007 Lexus sedan heading southbound on State Route 14, approaching Agua Dulce Canyon Road in the northbound lanes. Bravo hit an oncoming 2006 Toyota pickup going north in the carpool lane. Phillip R. Ellyson, 51, of Canyon Country, was driving the pickup, with a 17-year-old unidentified passenger also in the vehicle.

Bravo succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. Ellyson sustained major injuries, while the passenger suffered moderate injuries. Both occupants in the Toyota were taken to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital. All occupants wore their safety equipment, according to the release.

The collision resulted in the closure of all northbound lanes until 10:21 a.m. CHP diverted traffic until around that time, according to Josh Greengard, spokesman for the Newhall-area CHP office.

Los Angeles County Fire Department officials were on the scene until 7:06 a.m. after getting a report of an overturned vehicle, said fire supervisor Cheryl Sims. Drivers from other cars stopped to help, she said. The Los Angeles County Coroner was also present until sunrise, according to Sims.

A thorough investigation is ongoing by the California Highway Patrol Newhall Area Office, according to the CHP news release.

Witnesses are encouraged to contact the CHP’s Newhall office at 661-294-5540.