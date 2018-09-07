Wayward dirt bikers airlifted from bottom of gully

By Jim Holt

1 min ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Two dirt bike riders off-roading near Agua Dulce were airlifted to safety Friday afternoon from the bottom of a ravine after taking a wrong turn.

Shortly after 12:45 p.m., emergency response crews were dispatched to the Rowher Flats Off-Highway Vehicle riding area in the hills north of Canyon Country, on Sierra Pelona Truck Trail, near Fall Canyon Mountain Way, for a rescue.

At least half a dozen vehicles with the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded, including at least two fire engines and an emergency response team from the Angeles National Forest firefighting unit, to the remote area near Agua Dulce.

The popular OHV spot is about five miles north of Sand Canyon Road on Sierra Highway.

“This call was for two patients who went into a gully,” said Fire Department spokesman Marvin Li Friday. “They took a wrong turn.

“They were on dirt bikes and they couldn’t get out,” he said.

Rescue helicopter No. 15 was dispatched to the call.

“The paramedics had to get down into the gully,” Lim said. “They got down to where both victims were.”

The two rescued dirt bike riders were not hurt and were not taken to the hospital.

The rescue, which took almost two hours, ended with both dirt bike riders plucked to safety and flown to Fire Station 81 in Agua Dulce.

Jholt@signalscv.com

661-287-5527

On Twitter

@jamesarthurholt