West Ranch teammates share medalist title at Foothill League girls golf meet No. 3

By Haley Sawyer

1 min ago

Hours after winning co-medalist in Foothill League girls golf meet No. 3 on Monday at El Cariso Golf Course, West Ranch golf’s Allison Hwang was headed back to the course for a little extra practice.

“I’m really happy that I got the title of medalist, but I still feel like I have some shortcomings and I just wanted to practice my putting and my shots today overall,” Hwang said.

Hwang’s relentless work ethic has earned her the first co-medalist title of her young varsity career. The freshman tied with teammate Noelle Song for the honor by carding a 4-over 41, with scores adjusted for a par 36 nine hole course. It’s the third consecutive meet that Song has achieved medalist.

There was a four-way tie for second place with the Wildcats’ Kati Pak; Valencia’s Sung Park and Jenny Shin; and Hart’s Meghan Silver, each shooting 5-over. In third place was Ashley Song of Valencia and Brooke Maxwell and Madisyn Brown of Hart at 6-over.

The Vikings took first as a team at 210, while West Ranch was four strokes behind at 214. Hart was third at 219.

In the overall Foothill League standings, West Ranch holds a two-stroke lead over Valencia. The Cats stand at 427, while the Vikes are at 429.

“With training and practice, I feel like we could win (league), but overall we matched,” Hwang said. “We have so many great players on our team and we always keep a positive attitude.”

Hwang said that her short game was key in getting her to the top of Monday’s league meet standings, something she worked on in the offseason leading up to the start of her varsity career. For mental preparations, she followed some advice from her father, a former golf instructor.

“Usually when I’m on the course, I don’t pay attention to my score,” Hwang said. “My dad told me if I focus on my shots and how I score each hole, then it’ll all be worth it in the end.”

Foothill League golf resumes on Tuesday, Sept. 25 at Hansen Dam Golf Course in Los Angeles.