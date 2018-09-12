Wish rooftop party raises $40k

By Michele Lutes

1 min ago

The WiSH Education Foundation raised more than $40,000 for the William S. Hart Union High School District following its fourth annual Cocktails on the Roof event Friday.

“Our funding focus for the year is STEAM with an emphasis on the arts,” said Amy Daniels, executive director for the WiSH Education Foundation.

Residents enjoyed signature cocktails under the stars, on the roof of the Macy’s parking garage at the Westfield Valencia Town Center mall.

More than 500 attendees enjoyed a DJ, private and public lounges and all-you-can-eat food and drink.

“It is an unbelievably humbling thing to be able to give money to classrooms, so our students have the tools they need to succeed,” Daniels said.

The foundation supports the more than 23,000 students in the Hart District public schools in the Santa Clarita Valley, according to the foundation’s website.

“We appreciate everyone who bought a ticket, our sponsors and volunteers,” Daniels said. “They make this event happen for us.”

The foundation is already planning its annual events for the spring, Daniels said.

The events include the AutoNation Car Give Away and Wine on the Roof.

For more information on how to donate, volunteer, or upcoming events, visit wisheducationfoundation.org/