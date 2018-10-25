Another delay in alleged gang slaying trial

By Jim Holt

1 min ago

A Newhall man accused of shooting and killing a rival gang member last year appeared briefly in court Wednesday.

Nicholas Colletta, 21, appeared Wednesday in San Fernando Superior Court for a pretrial conference in advance of his trial, which has yet to be scheduled.

Colletta is accused of killing Ivan Solis, who was shot and killed at Begonias Lane Park on July 11, 2017.

Also appearing in court for the same hearing Wednesday was his ex-girlfriend Jaqueline Arreola, who was initially arrested on suspicion of murder in the same killing but pleaded guilty in March to one count of being an accessory after the fact, having knowledge of the crime.

Colletta was ordered to appear for another pretrial hearing on Nov. 6 while Arreola, 26, remains to be sentenced Dec. 10.

According to testimony she gave in court in April, both she and Colletta are members of the Brown Familia gang who began dating each other six weeks prior to the shooting.

Her nickname was “Clowdy”; his was “Sicko.”

Arreola told a sparse courtroom in April that she saw Colletta pull out a gray gun and shoot Solis.

Prosecutors allege in their felony complaint that Solis had been shot for “the benefit of, at the direction of, and in association with, a criminal street gang.”

