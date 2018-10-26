Big-rig fire near Templin Highway sparks tiny blaze

By Jim Holt

1 min ago

A big rig traveling southbound through the Grapevine on Friday morning caught fire near Templin Highway, sparking a small brush fire.

Shortly after 6:45 a.m., motorists notified the California Highway Patrol of a semi truck on fire at the right shoulder of the southbound lanes of Interstate-5.

Firefighters with the Los Angeles County Fire Department were dispatched to the incident at 6:49 a.m., Fire Department spokesman Brian Beltran said.

“At 7:04 a.m., the CHP notified us that the tractor trailer was fully engulfed in fire,” he said.

A minute later, firefighters arrived at the scene and began extinguishing the vehicle fire.

“At that point there was no indication the fire had spread to the brush,” Beltran said.

Within a couple of minutes, however, firefighters reported a 20-foot by 20-foot fire in the grass near the incident, he said.

The grass fire was extinguished by 7:51 a.m., Beltran said.

Paramedics treated at least one person at the scene and, although they did not take anyone to the hospital, a private ambulance was requested.

All southbound lanes of I-5 were shut down for about 15 minutes.

