Big-rig fire near Templin Highway sparks tiny blaze

A big rig traveling southbound through the Grapevine on Friday morning caught fire near Templin Highway, sparking a small brush fire.
Shortly after 6:45 a.m., motorists notified the California Highway Patrol of a semi truck on fire at the right shoulder of the southbound lanes of Interstate-5.
Firefighters with the Los Angeles County Fire Department were dispatched to the incident at 6:49 a.m., Fire Department spokesman Brian Beltran said.
“At 7:04 a.m., the CHP notified us that the tractor trailer was fully engulfed in fire,” he said.
A minute later, firefighters arrived at the scene and began extinguishing the vehicle fire.
“At that point there was no indication the fire had spread to the brush,” Beltran said.
Within a couple of minutes, however, firefighters reported a 20-foot by 20-foot fire in the grass near the incident, he said.
The grass fire was extinguished by 7:51 a.m., Beltran said.
Paramedics treated at least one person at the scene and, although they did not take anyone to the hospital, a private ambulance was requested.
All southbound lanes of I-5 were shut down for about 15 minutes.
