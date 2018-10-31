Brush fire reported at Whittaker Bermite site

By Perry Smith

42 mins ago

Firefighters are responding Wednesday night to a report of a 1- to 2-acre brush fire at the Whittaker-Bermite site near the approximate center of the Santa Clarita Valley.

Flames were reported around 8:40 p.m., according to Supervisor Michael Pittman of the Los Angeles County Fire Department, in what he described as “light fuel” at the abandoned site.

The Whittaker-Bermite property, located northwest of the intersection of Bouquet and Soledad canyon roads, is nearing the end of a decades-long cleanup effort for previous munitions manufacturing that took place there.

The intersection, also known as Bouquet Junction, was closed to traffic as fire officials battled the blaze.

“No one is reported to be injured and no structures are threatened,” said Pittman, adding fire officials asked Metrolink to “temporarily halt their railroad traffic until we put the fire out.”