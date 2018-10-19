Canyon and Golden Valley football search for first league win

By Diego Marquez

1 min ago

In an evenly-matched game, Canyon football hosts Golden Valley at Canyon High School on Friday.

Both schools are coming off losses of over 30 points last week and seek to capture the first Foothill League win of the year.

Canyon (2-6 overall, 0-3 in Foothill League) and will be without leading rusher Jake Acquaviva for the fifth straight game but will use an array of running backs in Carson Strickland, Ryan Valdez and Darrin Warren.

“Their offensive line is very solid,” said Golden Valley head coach Dan Kelley. “They do a lot of great things up front and their running backs are elusive and know how to get the ball downfield when it comes to scoring.”

Golden Valley (1-7, 0-3) quarterback, Zack Chevalier will try to bounce back from an outing against Valencia in which he completed 6-of-18 passes for 57 yards, one interception and no touchdowns.

Expect Grizzlies’ Johnathan Kaelin to continue his rushing touchdown prowess as he has reached the end zone in all but two games that he has carried the ball.

In total this season, Kaelin had logged 151 yards and six touchdowns on 31 carries. Additionally, he has hauled in 30 passes for 414 yards and four touchdowns.

“We talk about opportunities and we talk about them every week when it comes to effort and approaching the game the way it’s meant to be,” Kelley said. “Sometimes you just get beat, but if you approach the game the way it’s supposed to be and play hard you can’t ask for anything else.”