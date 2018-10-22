Canyon Theatre Guild gives $500 each to four high school seniors

By Crystal Duan

1 min ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The Canyon Theatre Guild, a nonprofit arts organization that holds productions every year, announced its 2018 scholarship winners Friday.

Riley Milton was awarded the Mike Levine Scholarship, Rachel Kugler was awarded the Darryl Roberts Scholarship, Shannon Corbett was awarded the Greg and Patti Finley Scholarship, and Jasmine Gawra was awarded the Douglas and Mercy Holiday Scholarship. Each student attends school in the Santa Clarita Valley and will receive a $500 scholarship.

Every year the Canyon Theatre Guild awards the scholarships to graduating high school seniors in the Santa Clarita Valley, said Jennifer Teague, CTG director of youth workshops.

“We have applicants who, through their schools, submit applications as well as letters of recommendations and an essay about their future career plans,” Teague said. “Our panel reads and looks at them, and has people to come in for interviews. Based on the interviews, we select for each of the four scholarships.”



“The youth of America are the future, and the Canyon Theatre Guild believes in investing in our youth, said TimBen Boydston, executive artistic director. “It is an honor to help these bright young people in their continuing education.”

The Canyon Theatre Guild also produces a wide variety of youth after school, homeschool, and summer workshops.

Its box office can be reached at 661-799-2702 or 24242 Main Street.