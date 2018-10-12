Castaic driver in fatal crash in Fillmore

By Jim Holt

1 min ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A 62-year-old Castaic man has been identified by authorities as the driver of a pickup truck that struck and killed a pedestrian in Fillmore on Thursday morning.

Senior Deputy Shawn Holzberger of the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office said the driver’s name would be released later.

“The investigation is ongoing,” he said late Thursday afternoon. “We are still interviewing witnesses.”

On Thursday, about 6:08 a.m., Ventura County sheriff’s deputies, along with emergency personnel with the Fillmore Fire Department and American Medical Response, responded to a call of a vehicle-versus-pedestrian traffic collision in the 700 block of Ventura Street (Highway 126) in Fillmore, Holzberger said.

“A 66-year-old male resident of Fillmore had been struck by a pickup truck in the westbound No. 2 lane,” he said, describing the lane closest to the curb.

“He suffered traumatic injuries and was transported to the Ventura County Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries,” Holzberger said.

“The driver, a 62-year-old male resident of Castaic, was uninjured, and the preliminary investigation did not indicate drug or alcohol impairment by the driver,” he said.

Anyone with information about the collision, which remains under investigation, is asked to contact Holzberger at 805-388-5146.

jholt@signalscv.com

661-287-5527

On Twitter

@jamesarthurholt