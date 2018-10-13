Center invites community to take part in Gibbon-Fest

By Michele Lutes

1 min ago

The Gibbon Conservation Center is scheduled to host Gibbon-Fest Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The event will take place at the center located off of Bouquet Canyon at 19100 Esguerra Road.

“The goal is to raise awareness and to raise funds to care and feed the gibbons,” said Alma Rodriguez, operations and development manager at the center.

Tickets are $30 for adults 21 and over, $15 for under 21 and free for anyone under 12. Tickets for 21 and over include two free beers from Pocock Brewing Co.

The center’s staff thought it would be a nice venue for people to come and enjoy the gibbons, while they get to hear music by Ruled by Venus, beer and food for purchase from Evolution Burger, Rodriguez said.

There will also be a silent auction with items provided by museums and zoos throughout Los Angeles, giant lawn games and a tour of the center.

Camping is available for an additional $25 after the event.

Guests will stay on a hill overlooking the property, Rodriguez said. “(The Gibbons) sing at dawn. We wanted to give people the opportunity to hear them.”

While the event is raising funds for feeding and caring of the gibbons, an ongoing fundraiser will end a few days ending after event, Rodriguez said.

The Gibbon Conservation Center is raising money to build a new enclosure for two of the gibbons and a prototype will be on display during the event.

“It’s a one of a kind place,” said SCV resident Karla Edwards. She takes all her out-of-town guests to take tours of the center, and when she heard the center could use donations, she reached out to others.

Mike Roberts with Oakridge Landscape, donated and planted a tree at the Gibbon Conservation Preserve, Edwards said.

“Our mission is to promote the conservation study and care of gibbons through public education and habitat preservation,” Rodriguez said.

For more information on the Gibbons Conservation Center, visit https://www.gibboncenter.org/.