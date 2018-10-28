CIF-SS Releases Fall 2018 Football Playoff Brackets

By Matt Fernandez

43 mins ago

The CIF-Southern Section has released the bracket for the Fall 2018 11-man football playoff games. All playoff games are scheduled to take place on Nov. 2 at 7:30 p.m.

Division 1

Mater Dei at Valencia

Division 3

Moorpark at Hart

Division 4

Bishop Diego at Saugus

Division 6

West Ranch at Silverado

Winners of the round one matches will proceed to the quarterfinals which will be held on Nov. 9, semifinals on Nov. 16 and the finals either on Nov. 23 or 24. The public coin flips for these games will occur Oct. 28 at 1:00 p.m., Nov. 3 at 9:00 a.m. and Nov. 10 at 9:00 a.m. respectively.

For the full brackets, visit cifss.org.