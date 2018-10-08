College planning event coming to Golden Valley

By Brennon Dixson

1 min ago

A public service sorority is encouraging Santa Clarita Valley students to register for the sixth annual African-American College Planning Conference at Golden Valley High School on Saturday, Oct. 27.

The San Fernando Valley Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority invites all middle school and high school students to participate in informative workshops that will cover topics such as financial aid, applying for college, transitioning to college, opportunities for STEM majors and everything you’ve wanted to know about historically black colleges and universities, Ivy Leagues and more.

“The purpose of this empowering conference is to provide high school students and parents with much needed information about how to select, prepare, apply and pay for college,” said Andrea Fuller, a member of the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, in a release. “There will also be a college and resources fair following the workshops with alumni and admissions representatives from a variety of local and out-of-state public and private colleges and universities.”

The college planning conference will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at 27051 Robert C. Lee Parkway in Santa Clarita. It’s a free public event and will include a light breakfast and raffle prizes.

All who are interested in attending are asked to register by Oct. 20, at the website 2018-aacpc.eventbrite.com.

For further information about the annual African-American College Planning Conference, email event chair Chanel Johnson at aacollegeplanningconference@gmail.com.