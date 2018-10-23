DEA’s annual Drug Take Back set for this Saturday

By Jim Holt

2 mins ago

Agents with the Drug Enforcement Administration have scheduled their annual National Drug Take Back Day for this Saturday.

Law enforcement officials said it’s a chance for SCV residents to scale down the proliferation of heroin-like opioids and other drugs.

This year, Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station and Ralphs Pharmacy are partnering with the DEA to give residents the opportunity to rid their homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused or unwanted prescription drugs

Event partners want you to bring your medications for disposal to the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station located at 23740 Magic Mountain Parkway, Valencia.

The service is free and anonymous, no questions asked.

The DEA is scheduled to host the event at the SCV Sheriff’s Station this Saturday, Oct. 27, between 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Medicines that languish in home cabinets are highly susceptible to diversion, misuse and abuse, law enforcement partners reported in a LASD news release issued this week.

Rates of prescription drug abuse in the U.S. are alarmingly high, as are the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses due to these drugs, they said.

Studies show that a majority of abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, including from the home medicine cabinet.

In addition, Americans are now advised that their usual methods for disposing of unused medicines—flushing them down the toilet or throwing them in the trash—both pose potential safety and health hazards.

