Fosters Freeze on Soledad Canyon Road to close end of October

By Tammy Murga

1 min ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Customers have until Sunday, Oct. 28 to indulge in burgers and shakes from Fosters Freeze in Soledad Canyon Road before it shuts down after more than 20 years in service.

Owners of the location, on 21525 Soledad Canyon Road, will no longer renew the property’s lease and instead close it down indefinitely, a manager, who did not want to be identified, confirmed Friday.

“From a business standpoint, the landlords have decided that the franchise is not viable,” the manager said. “They feel they could get a better tenant than keep Fosters Freeze.”

While the landlord has expressed that several businesses are interested in moving in, which business will replace the fast-food chain is still unknown, according to the manager, who was unable to provide contact information for the property manager.

After an announcement by real estate firm Crissman Commercial Services in July, Telly’s Charburgers on Bouquet Canyon Road was said to relocate to Plum Canyon Road or replace Fosters Freeze on Soledad Canyon Road due to a Starbucks taking over.

In August, Telly’s confirmed it chose the Plum Canyon Road location, with a second spot opening at an undisclosed area. Both sites are scheduled to open next year.

“We don’t know what’s coming in, but I think it’s a new chapter for all of us and we are happy to have been a part of the community,” the manager, who has worked there for the past 10 years, said of the Soledad Canyon Road Fosters Freeze, which will say goodbye to about nine part-time and full-time employees.

Several residents have taken to social media since learning about the closure soon approaching, many expressing “going for an ice cream cone weekly” and others calling the spot a sort of “landmark.”

Though farther up north, customers can still visit Fosters Freeze in Castaic, located at 31754 Castaic Road.