Gentle Barn celebrates Halloween, pig’s birthday in October

By Joel Z. Rosario

1 min ago

The SCV animal sanctuary Gentle Barn is hosting its annual Gentle Halloween party every Sunday in October.

SCV residents can come out for costume contests, pumpkin feeding, and more activities on Oct. 7, 14, 21 and 28 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The occasion is for families searching for a daytime event to celebrate the holiday in a safe and appropriate environment for children of all ages, said Gentle Barn spokesman Kevin Oaks.

There will be extra activities planned that include a special birthday for Truffles the Pig, who is turning 18 this year.

Tickets can be reserved ahead of time through the website: www.gentlebarn.org.

“This Halloween is very special because Truffles is turning 18,” said organization founder Ellie Laks.

“Truffles was scared of us at first, but after a few days of good food, soft straw bedding, other animals for company, and lots of tummy rubs, she made herself right at home.”

Oaks said Truffles has been popular with children who come to the barn, and has lived an unusually long life for a pig.

The Gentle Barn is home to more than 100 animals including horses, cows, pigs, goats, donkeys, turkeys, chickens, a peacock, a llama and an emu.

Interactive tours are available to visitors of all ages, as well as animal-based therapy programs. It hosts school field trips that connect children to animals, and teaches them about their body language, Laks said.

The barn also connects its stories of survival and healing to the experiences of inner city, at-risk and special needs children who have suffered physical, mental or emotional trauma.

It is located at 15825 Sierra Highway in Canyon Country.