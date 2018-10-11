Jury finds Saugus man guilty of date rape

By Jim Holt

1 min ago

A Saugus man on trial for date rape was found guilty by a jury Thursday on the criminal charge of rape by use of a drug.

Brady John Wood, 21, was found guilty the same day lawyers presented their closing arguments in the case at the Michael Antonovich Antelope Valley Courthouse in Lancaster.

“We just got the verdict, guilty,” Deputy District Attorney Emily Cole, who prosecuted the case, said shortly before 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

Jurors also found the allegation true, she said, that Cole administered the drug to the victim.

The victim testified Wednesday.

The victim’s mother said Wednesday she would be happy to see a verdict delivered before the weekend. Late Thursday afternoon, she got her wish.

Wood was arrested about 7:45 p.m. Aug. 21, 2017, by deputies of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

In September, he was ordered to stand trial for one felony count of rape by use of drugs.

Wood, who posted bail shortly after his arrest, had been enrolled as a student for the fall 2017 semester at College of the Canyons.

