Knight bill to improve air travel research signed into law
Congressman Steve Knight talks with constituents following a town hall at Canyon High School on Thursday, June 1, 2017. Katharine Lotze/The Signal
By Crystal Duan
1 min ago

The Federal Aviation Administration Reauthorization Act of 2018, signed into law on Oct. 5, included provisions authored by Rep. Steve Knight, R-Palmdale, to establish research programs to improve American air travel.

The provisions originate from H.R. 3198, FAA Leadership in Groundbreaking High-Tech Research and Development (FLIGHT R&D) Act, which Knight introduced in July 2017.
The legislation establishes programs to improve cybersecurity for civil aircraft and air traffic control systems and traffic surveillance for air traffic over oceans and other remote regions and manage remote and digital piloting.

The bill also directed the FAA to develop to “roadmap” to predict the effects and responses to the wider use of civil unmanned aircraft systems, most commonly known as “drones.”
“It is vital that America remains at the forefront of civil aviation technology and development,” Knight said in a released statement. “The FLIGHT R&D Act will implement important programs to ensure Americans and our cargo fly safely, securely, and conveniently. This will not only improve the quality of life for all air travelers, but give the American aeronautics industry a leg up over international competition.”

About the author

View All Posts
Crystal Duan

Crystal Duan

Crystal Duan is the Signal's political reporter, covering City Council, the county and other happenings around the city. She graduated from the University of Missouri's journalism school and has worked at the Indianapolis Star and Minneapolis Star Tribune. She has been with the Signal since March 2018.

Congressman Steve Knight talks with constituents following a town hall at Canyon High School on Thursday, June 1, 2017. Katharine Lotze/The Signal

Knight bill to improve air travel research signed into law

1 min ago
Add Comment
Crystal Duan

The Federal Aviation Administration Reauthorization Act of 2018, signed into law on Oct. 5, included provisions authored by Rep. Steve Knight, R-Palmdale, to establish research programs to improve American air travel.

The provisions originate from H.R. 3198, FAA Leadership in Groundbreaking High-Tech Research and Development (FLIGHT R&D) Act, which Knight introduced in July 2017.
The legislation establishes programs to improve cybersecurity for civil aircraft and air traffic control systems and traffic surveillance for air traffic over oceans and other remote regions and manage remote and digital piloting.

The bill also directed the FAA to develop to “roadmap” to predict the effects and responses to the wider use of civil unmanned aircraft systems, most commonly known as “drones.”
“It is vital that America remains at the forefront of civil aviation technology and development,” Knight said in a released statement. “The FLIGHT R&D Act will implement important programs to ensure Americans and our cargo fly safely, securely, and conveniently. This will not only improve the quality of life for all air travelers, but give the American aeronautics industry a leg up over international competition.”

About the author

View All Posts
Crystal Duan

Crystal Duan

Crystal Duan is the Signal's political reporter, covering City Council, the county and other happenings around the city. She graduated from the University of Missouri's journalism school and has worked at the Indianapolis Star and Minneapolis Star Tribune. She has been with the Signal since March 2018.