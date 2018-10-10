Local deputies vow to keep watchful eye for speeders

By Jim Holt

1 min ago

Recent citations issued for speeding including one given to a motorcyclist for triple digit speeding prompted officials at the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station to go public with a pledge to remain vigilant when it comes to speeders.

A post on social media by the SCV Sheriff Station reported that “speed enforcement continues by our motor deputies throughout the City.

“Last week, a motor deputy caught a motorcyclist going over 110 mph on Newhall Ranch Road,” the post written by SCV Sheriff spokeswoman Shirley Miller said.

“There were also over two dozen citations issued for unsafe speed on Golden Valley Road.

“There is a stretch of road that motorists tend to increase speed, where there are not as many buildings, and more open space,” Miller wrote.

She reminded motorists to be aware that there is construction work going on in near that area at the site of our new sheriff’s station.

Be alert to heavy construction equipment and trucks going in and out, she wrote.

“Also, on the northbound lanes,” she wrote. “Watch your downhill speed. Keep those brakes in check.”

