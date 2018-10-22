MacArthur transitions to new role at The Master’s University

By Brennon Dixson

1 min ago

For 33 years, John MacArthur has served as president of The Master’s University and Seminary, but that ended Monday when he announced that he would transition to the position of Chancellor of the University and President of the Seminary.

“I originally signed up for five years, thinking I would be able — along with my pastoral ministry at Grace Community Church — to help strengthen the university and seminary. I underestimated the hold that educating young Christians for gospel influence on the world would have on me,” the statement reads. “However, with the growth of the university and seminary, demanding more leadership now and in the future, the time has come for me to transition to the position of chancellor of the university and president of the seminary.”

MacArthur’s transition comes of the heels of the college’s announcement that its accreditation is on probation, which resulted after a Western Association of Schools and Colleges report questioned the college’s board independence, personnel and management practices, operational integrity and leadership.

Among the issues cited in the report are allegations of conflicts of interest regarding student financial aid, institutional leaders being hired who lack qualifications for the higher education positions they hold, and what the accreditation agency described as “a disturbing climate of fear, intimidation and bullying” at the university.

In addition, some individuals have been hired without job descriptions being provided or searches being conducted, and other institutional leaders appear to lack higher education experience, preparation and knowledge of key higher education regulatory expectations and professional standards, according to WSCUC. “For example, when asked by the visiting team, the (chief operating officer of the college) was unaware of the Clery Act, the Violence Against Women Act and the Family Education Right to Privacy Act.”

The search for a new president for the university will occur over the next 18 months, according to the posted letter.

“I am confident of the continuing influence of these schools for the kingdom of our Lord and I look forward to continuing to serve The Master’s University and Seminary in the years ahead,” MacArthur said in the letter.