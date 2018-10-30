Man accused of lewd acts on a child to answer to criminal charges

By Jim Holt

1 min ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A Long Beach man charged with sexually assaulting a 5-year-old girl at a wedding reception in Valencia has been held to answer on some of the criminal charges for which he was initially accused, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced.

Jeff Boulter, 39, appeared Tuesday in San Fernando Superior Court for a preliminary hearing. During a preliminary hearing, prosecutors present evidence in the case, and the defense can respond; the judge then decides if the case should go to trial.

At the close of court proceedings Tuesday, Boulter was held to answer on all counts, except counts Nos. 4 and 5, which were lewd act upon a child and forcible lewd act upon a child, said Venusse D. Navid, spokeswoman for the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Boulter was initially charged with one felony count each of kidnapping to commit oral copulation, kidnapping for child molesting, kidnapping a victim under age 14, lewd act upon a child, forcible lewd act upon a child and attempted forcible oral copulation of a victim under 14 years old, Deputy District Attorney Ani Bailey of the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said in a prepared statement issued in June.

Boulter’s bail remains set at $1 million.

“He returns for arraignment on the felony information on Nov. 13,” Navid said.

Deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station arrested Boulter on May 20.

Boulter pleaded not guilty to the charges in June.

He allegedly dragged the victim to a dark corner May 19, the prosecutor’s statement said. A server at the wedding noticed the alleged assault and confronted the defendant, who then fled, the prosecutor added.

If convicted as charged, Boulter faces a possible maximum sentence of life in state prison. Bail is set at $1 million.

jholt@signalscv.com

661-287-5527

On Twitter

@jamesarthurholt