NextSCV October event to discuss ‘Branding for the Future’

By Tammy Murga

1 min ago

Young professionals looking to connect with members of the community and expand their horizons in their work life will have a chance to do so at the upcoming NextSCV event scheduled on Wednesday, Oct. 24.

The theme for this month is “Branding for the Future: Adapting to change without losing your voice,” NextSCV announced earlier this week.

“With this event, we really want participants to start thinking about creating a vision for themselves in life and their career,” said Renee Leon of NextSCV.

Attendees will have a chance to hear from the Hyatt Regency Valencia and the Santa Clarita Magazine on how they are rebranding to meet client’s needs and remain competitive well into the future.

Panelists scheduled for the event are Mark Kirsch from the Hyatt Regency and Linda and Alex Hafizi from the Santa Clarita Magazine.

Kirsch, which leads the Hyatt team with three decades of hospitality experience, is set to touch base on the large-scale rebranding of the hotel, which is celebrating 20 years, with a top-to-bottom, multimillion-dollar makeover.

The Hafizis are scheduled to discuss how and why recent changes were made to the first and largest distributed publication in the valley, and its growth since 1989, according to NextSCV.

Guests will also have the opportunity to network with other young professionals, ages 21 through 40, and explore branding strategies that can be used in one’s personal and professional life.

The Oct. 24 event is scheduled from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Hyatt Regency Valencia, located at 24500 Town Center Drive. Complimentary appetizers and drink vouchers are said to be provided. Tickets of $10 each can be purchased at bit.ly/nextscvhyatt.

For more information visit nextscv.com.