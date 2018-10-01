Prep football notebook: West Ranch stays put, SCCS slips

By Diego Marquez

34 mins ago

With the first week of Foothill League play in the books, the CIF-Southern Section released the Week 6 polls on Monday featuring two Santa Clarita Valley schools among the school announced.

Santa Clarita Christian School (4-2) slid three spots to No. 8 in Division 12 after a tough 41-35 overtime loss to Rancho Christian in Temecula on Friday. Throwing for two scores, quarterback Blake Kirshner adds to his touchdown total (25) on the year for 1,800 yards while completing 62 percent of his pass attempts.

West Ranch is the other SCV team to appear in the polls, standing strong at the No. 2 spot in Division 6. The Wildcats were No. 2 last week.

Valencia (3-3 overall, 1-0 in Foothill League), the reigning Foothill League champion traveled to Canyon to begin the quest for its 10th straight league crown on Friday. Taking down the Cowboys (2-4, 0-1) by the score of 47-7, the Vikings flexed their stuff for their 33rd straight league win to improve to 13-3 all-time against Canyon.

Trinity Classical Academy (3-3) Calvary Chapel Christian from Las Vegas at Fillmore High School on Friday. Blanking the Lions 46-0, senior Carson Campuzano was able to score four times in the Knights’ win, two on the ground and two through the air.

Kicker plays hero for Cents

Saugus kicker Colton Dolder went 2-for-3 in field goal attempts and 1-for-1 on PAT’s in the Centurions’ 13-7 win over Hart on Friday at College of the Canyons.

In a game that featured 19 combined penalties for 178 yards, scoring opportunities were hard to come by as both teams had trouble moving the ball and successfully getting in the end zone.

Both teams were held to season lows in points in Saugus’ win, which improves its record to 5-1, 1-0.

Hart (3-3, 0-1) was 0-for-2 in the game on field goal attempts, missing a 37-yarder and getting their second attempt blocked.

Wildcats rewriting history

Improving to a perfect 6-0, 1-0 in Foothill League play, West Ranch made school history by being the first Wildcat football team to begin the season off 6-0.

Hosting and defeating Golden Valley 53-16 at Valencia High School on Friday, the Wildcats eclipse their previous record set last year, which was a 5-0 start. They fell in the sixth contest 11-7 against Saugus in the second week of league last season.

During this season’s streak, the Wildcats offense has averaged 49.3 points per game while their defense has allowed a staunch 10.2 points.

Ryan Camacho leads the team with 21 total touchdowns on the year.