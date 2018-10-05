Rape trial of Saugus man set to begin next week

By Jim Holt

1 min ago

The jury trial that was slated to begin in August for a Saugus man accused of date rape has been rescheduled to begin this month.

Brady John Wood, now 21, was ordered last fall to stand trial on a charge of felony date rape. He appeared briefly Friday in a Lancaster courtroom at the Michael Antonovich Antelope Valley Courthouse.

Wood was told his trial by jury would start Aug. 14, said Paul Eakins, spokesman for the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said in August. The date reflected that nearly a year has passed since Wood’s arrest.

In September, Wood was ordered to stand trial for one felony count of rape by use of drugs. That date has been moved to Oct. 9, next week.

Wood was arrested Aug. 21, 2017, about 7:45 p.m., by deputies of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

“This was a date-rape scenario at a private residence in June (2017),” Sgt. Brian Hudson of the Los Angeles County Sheriff Department’s Special Victims Bureau said at the time of the arrest.

“He was under investigation since June (2017),” he said at that time.

Wood, who posted bail shortly after his arrest, had been enrolled as a student for the fall 2017 semester at the College of the Canyons.

