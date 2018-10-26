SCCS football looking to salvage a share of Prep League title against Vasquez

By Diego Marquez

1 min ago

Dropping Saturday’s game against Rio Hondo Prep 36-21, Santa Clarita Christian School is looking to salvage at least a share of the Prep League title when they face Vasquez at Vasquez on Friday night.

The Cardinals (6-3 overall, 1-1 in Prep League) gave up 302 rushing yards in the loss, the most yards allowed in any game on the season thus far, and will face another “run-first” team in the Mustangs.

SCCS’s defense will need to keep an eye on Vasquez running back, Isaiah Calvin, who has been the workhorse for the Mustangs throughout the season, rushing for 1,425 yards on 138 carries and 13 touchdowns.

“He’s a good football player,” said SCCS head coach Mark Bates. “We looked at the film from last week and tried to learn from it and correct our mistakes.”

Running back Lucas Pettee will try to extend his scoring prowess, scoring a rushing touchdown in each of the past five contests. Pettee has scored in all but one game on the season, accumulating 15 total touchdowns in nine games played.

The SCCS offense shouldn’t have trouble scoring against Vasquez (1-8, 0-2) which has allowed 48 and 41 points in the two Prep League losses and over 400 points on the season.

“It’ll be similar to what it’s been for most of the weeks,” Bates said. “Try to stay balanced and have enough offense that we can capitalize on physically or schematically.

If the Cardinals were to win against Vasquez today, and Rio Hondo Prep loses to Polytechnic there will be a three-way tie for the league champion as all three teams would end the Prep League 2-1.

“We have to win otherwise it doesn’t matter what happens in the other game so we have to take care of business first. I spoke to the schools Athletic Director and we are aware of the league tie-breaker.”

Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. at Vasquez High.